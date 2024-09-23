Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

CPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $51.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,709,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,603,000 after acquiring an additional 161,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,375,000 after purchasing an additional 580,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after purchasing an additional 363,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

