Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $96.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $979,890,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,004,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $85.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

