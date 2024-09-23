Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.40.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $260.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.95. uniQure has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $11.35.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,027.52% and a negative return on equity of 158.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

