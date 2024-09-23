Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,872,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after buying an additional 1,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Catalent by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,473,000 after buying an additional 759,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 129.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,416,000 after buying an additional 2,299,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,994,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,541,000 after acquiring an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

