Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of analysts have commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $41.65 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

