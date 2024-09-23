Comparing QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) & Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) and Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of QuinStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and Northsight Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $613.51 million 1.80 -$31.33 million ($1.56) -12.79 Northsight Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Northsight Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QuinStreet.

This table compares QuinStreet and Northsight Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet -5.11% -13.00% -8.31% Northsight Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for QuinStreet and Northsight Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 4 0 3.00 Northsight Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet currently has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.47%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Northsight Capital.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Northsight Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Northsight Capital

Northsight Capital, Inc. provides various online directories for a range of businesses engaged in the sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. The company's principal product categories include a monthly listing and a paid advertising in one or more of the company's online directories; and leasing to customers one or more Internet domain names for the customer's use, as well as subscription to membership in Crush Mobile's dating applications. It operates WeedDepot.com, a smart phone and Internet platform directory with geo-mapping for dispensaries, doctors and clinics, head shops, tattoo parlors, and vape lounges; RateMyStrain.com, a site on which individuals or dispensaries can rate or insert new strains commenting on their use and effect; 420Careers.com for individuals looking to hire or seeking a job in the cannabis space; and MJBizWire.com that distributes new events for companies in the cannabis space. The company also operates MarijuanaRecipes.com, a Website where subscribers can find hundreds of recipes and ingredients for creating snacks, meals, and deserts using infused cannabis; WikiWeed.com, an informational, user-driven wiki focused on recreational and medical marijuana topics and information that allows collaborative editing of its content and structure by users; MarijuanaMD.com, a directory of medical doctors who are willing to issue medical marijuana cards to patients; and TheMarijuanaCompanies.com, a directory of the company's Websites. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

