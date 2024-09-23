Comparing Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) & Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) and Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Trigano and Vision Marine Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trigano 0 0 0 0 N/A Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vision Marine Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.29%. Given Vision Marine Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vision Marine Technologies is more favorable than Trigano.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trigano N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vision Marine Technologies $3.01 million 3.00 -$15.50 million ($1.02) -0.69

This table compares Trigano and Vision Marine Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Trigano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vision Marine Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Trigano and Vision Marine Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trigano N/A N/A N/A Vision Marine Technologies -330.67% -165.58% -69.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vision Marine Technologies beats Trigano on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trigano

Trigano S.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services. It offers its products through dealer networks and distributors, as well as through its online sales site, Triganostore.com. Trigano S.A. was founded in 1935 and is based in Paris, France.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats. The company also provides its products through website and distributors. It serves original equipment manufacturers, retail customer, boat clubs, and boat rental operations. The company was formerly known as Riopel Marine Inc. and changed its name to Vision Marine Technologies Inc. in April 2020. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

