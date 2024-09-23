Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $180.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.28.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE DRI opened at $170.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.19. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $4,216,000. Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.