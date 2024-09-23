Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at TD Securities

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DFY. Cormark raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Definity Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.10.

Definity Financial Stock Up 4.8 %

DFY opened at C$52.25 on Friday. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$35.48 and a 1-year high of C$52.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$48.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.98.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.28. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 3.1395647 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

