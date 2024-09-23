Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $138.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

