ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) CFO Buys $69,850.00 in Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon Lavertu acquired 5,000 shares of ECB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $69,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ECB Bancorp Stock Up 4.4 %

ECB Bancorp stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ECB Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ECBK Free Report ) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of ECB Bancorp worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

