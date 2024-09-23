Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.8 %

EA opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.73. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,570 shares of company stock worth $4,183,508. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

