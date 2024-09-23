Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Insider Activity at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 42.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 41,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 744.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 221,947 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

