Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Escalade Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Escalade has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $191.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.53 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Escalade will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Escalade in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Escalade by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Escalade by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Escalade

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.