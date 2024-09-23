European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.64.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.04.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
