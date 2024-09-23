Evercore ISI Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $220.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.92.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

TMUS stock opened at $199.44 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $135.82 and a one year high of $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.29 and its 200 day moving average is $176.60. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total value of $23,470,451.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,545,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,922,079,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total transaction of $23,470,451.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,545,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,922,079,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,414 shares of company stock valued at $107,147,801 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

