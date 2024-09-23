Financial Review: BioLargo (BLGO) and Its Rivals

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BioLargo to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% BioLargo Competitors -591.84% 5.15% -0.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo Competitors 139 1251 1568 44 2.51

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 15.66%. Given BioLargo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioLargo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioLargo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million -$3.50 million -8.00 BioLargo Competitors $6.85 billion $211.64 million 66.88

BioLargo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo’s competitors have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioLargo competitors beat BioLargo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

BioLargo Company Profile

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

