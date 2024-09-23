Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Fortis to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Fortis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTS

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. Fortis has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.431 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.