Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Fortive Stock Down 1.2 %

FTV stock opened at $76.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

