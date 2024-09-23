Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Price Target Increased to $15.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FBRT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBRT

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 89.36, a quick ratio of 89.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $6,012,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 33.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 166,120 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 819,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 129,410 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.