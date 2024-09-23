Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
FRHLF opened at $10.69 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20.
About Freehold Royalties
