Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

FRHLF opened at $10.69 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

