General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $84.00 at Piper Sandler

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GIS. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

General Mills stock opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

