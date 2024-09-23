Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.20.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $25.53 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

