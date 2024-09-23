Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Golar LNG stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Golar LNG had a net margin of 50.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 206.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Golar LNG by 1,559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

