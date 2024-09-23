Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ HWC opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.