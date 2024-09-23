HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.67.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.77. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $392,156.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,974.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $392,156.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,004 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,974.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $621,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,898,087.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,837 shares of company stock worth $6,018,383. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $190,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

