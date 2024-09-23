HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $35.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.