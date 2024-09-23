Head to Head Analysis: trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) versus Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of trivago shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for trivago and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 3 1 0 2.25 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

trivago currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.49%. Given trivago’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

This table compares trivago and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago -41.42% 1.30% 0.73% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares trivago and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $469.55 million 0.26 -$178.01 million ($2.82) -0.63 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $21.36 million 0.06 $290,000.00 N/A N/A

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than trivago.

Risk and Volatility

trivago has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

trivago beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps. In addition, it offers access to its platform through various localized websites and apps in various languages. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

