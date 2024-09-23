HubSpot’s (HUBS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $625.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $610.79.

HUBS stock opened at $526.88 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

