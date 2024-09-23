IB Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:IBACU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 23rd

IB Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IBACU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 23rd. IB Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

IB Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. IB Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in IB Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in IB Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000.

IB Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

