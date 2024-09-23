Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

NYSE INFY opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 50.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 126.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

