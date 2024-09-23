Insider Buying: Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Director Buys C$140,679.42 in Stock

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Free Report) Director Whitney George acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$56.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,679.42.

Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Whitney George sold 2,500 shares of Capstone Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.11, for a total value of C$140,283.23.

On Monday, June 24th, Whitney George sold 2,500 shares of Capstone Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.40, for a total transaction of C$105,998.75.

Capstone Power Stock Performance

Capstone Power Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.94 and a twelve month high of C$1.04.

Capstone Power Company Profile

Sprott Power Corp., formerly First Asset PowerGen Fund, is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company acquired 45.7 megawatts of operating assets in Ontario and Nova Scotia, and at December 31, 2011 had approximately 138.5 megawatts of operational assets, assets under construction and Near-Term Development Projects.

