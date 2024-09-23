Insider Buying: Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Insider Buys A$96,150.00 in Stock

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI – Get Free Report) insider Joanne (Jo) Dawson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$96,150.00 ($64,966.22).

Centuria Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Centuria Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Centuria Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

About Centuria Capital Group

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Co- Investments, Developments, Property and Development Finance, Investment Bonds Management, and Corporate segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

