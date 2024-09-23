Insider Buying: Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Insider Purchases C$2,650,000.00 in Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$2,650,000.00.

Pender Growth Fund Stock Performance

CVE:PTF opened at C$11.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.99. The firm has a market cap of C$80.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 51.12 and a current ratio of 0.11. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.33 and a 52-week high of C$11.26.

Get Pender Growth Fund alerts:

Pender Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Pender Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pender Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.