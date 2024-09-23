Insider Buying: Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Insider Purchases C$2,650,000.00 in Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$2,650,000.00.
Pender Growth Fund Stock Performance
CVE:PTF opened at C$11.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.99. The firm has a market cap of C$80.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 51.12 and a current ratio of 0.11. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.33 and a 52-week high of C$11.26.
Pender Growth Fund Company Profile
