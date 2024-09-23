Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $661,950.64 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $661,950.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,688.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,503 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $35,455.77.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $89,328.48.

On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $17,461.02.

On Thursday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 725 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $18,117.75.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,498.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,714 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,687.16.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $29,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $52,311.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,128 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $125,994.96.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,390 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $34,569.30.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ACR opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 100.49 and a quick ratio of 100.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

About ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $3,729,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.