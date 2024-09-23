Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $42,795.20 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,821 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $42,795.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,164,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,843,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hagerty Price Performance

NYSE:HGTY opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hagerty by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Hagerty by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

