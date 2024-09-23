Insider Selling: Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) CFO Sells $230,223.80 in Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $230,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at $760,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Immunome Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. Immunome, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). Immunome had a negative net margin of 2,435.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Immunome by 21,864.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Further Reading

