Insider Selling: Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) CFO Sells $230,223.80 in Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $230,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at $760,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Immunome Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Immunome stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. Immunome, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.77.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). Immunome had a negative net margin of 2,435.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Immunome
Institutional Trading of Immunome
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Immunome by 21,864.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immunome Company Profile
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Immunome
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.