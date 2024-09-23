Insider Selling: Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$255.00, for a total value of C$510,000.00.

Shares of IFC opened at C$255.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. Intact Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$188.27 and a 52-week high of C$263.74. The firm has a market cap of C$45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$248.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$233.67.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$1.25. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of C$7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 16.0043887 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$264.40.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

