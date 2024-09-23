Insider Selling: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Sells $1,580,163.13 in Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,580,163.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $74.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after buying an additional 134,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,281,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after purchasing an additional 220,564 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,553,000 after buying an additional 841,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

