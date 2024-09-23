Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Jay A. Pack sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $295,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,115,160 shares in the company, valued at $14,954,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

AVO stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVO shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mission Produce

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.