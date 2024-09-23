Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells 166,666 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $7,593,302.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,997.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $7,258,304.30.

On Tuesday, August 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,499 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $262,234.65.

On Friday, July 12th, David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28.

NYSE RBLX opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Roblox by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $6,805,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 41.4% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Roblox by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 44,557 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 319.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

