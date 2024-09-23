Insider Selling: Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells C$26,224.00 in Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total transaction of C$26,224.00.

Rusoro Mining Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of RML opened at C$1.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$798.21 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.30. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$1.54.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

