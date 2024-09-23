Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$422,031.66 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.39, for a total value of C$422,031.66.

Mark Yeomans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Yeomans sold 6,500 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.58, for a total value of C$400,297.95.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$62.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.12. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$44.70 and a 12 month high of C$64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.5431472 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 116.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital upped their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.69.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

