Insider Selling: Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Sells £198,500 in Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.24), for a total value of £198,500 ($262,219.29).
Tristel Trading Down 0.4 %
LON:TSTL opened at GBX 398.30 ($5.26) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The firm has a market cap of £189.67 million, a PE ratio of 3,319.17 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 462.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 455.34. Tristel plc has a 12-month low of GBX 360 ($4.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 510 ($6.74).
Tristel Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tristel
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.