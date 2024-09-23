Insider Selling: Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Sells £198,500 in Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.24), for a total value of £198,500 ($262,219.29).

LON:TSTL opened at GBX 398.30 ($5.26) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The firm has a market cap of £189.67 million, a PE ratio of 3,319.17 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 462.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 455.34. Tristel plc has a 12-month low of GBX 360 ($4.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 510 ($6.74).

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

