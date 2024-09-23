Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IDA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.71.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $102.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.87. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $105.24.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in IDACORP by 97.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 16.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 63,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after buying an additional 51,178 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

