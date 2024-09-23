Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $87.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.87.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $82.76 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 156,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

