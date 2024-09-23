Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Sells $13,728.66 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $13,728.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,178,044.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $13,531.50.

On Monday, August 5th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $12,201.60.

On Monday, July 22nd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $12,953.04.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $12,303.90.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.