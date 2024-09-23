JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Price Target to $13.00

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Auna Stock Performance
Shares of Auna stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Auna has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Auna will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Auna Company Profile
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
