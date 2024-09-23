JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Price Target to $13.00

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Auna Stock Performance

Shares of Auna stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Auna has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Get Auna alerts:

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Auna will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Auna Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUNA. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,899,000.

(Get Free Report)

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.