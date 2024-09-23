Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a £124 ($163.80) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a £122.30 ($161.56) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JDG

Judges Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Judges Scientific Cuts Dividend

Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 9,904.05 ($130.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £657.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5,315.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. Judges Scientific has a 52-week low of GBX 7,300 ($96.43) and a 52-week high of £122.50 ($161.82). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is £107.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.70 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby purchased 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £110 ($145.31) per share, with a total value of £440 ($581.24). 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Judges Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.