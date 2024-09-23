Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,857,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,317,000 after purchasing an additional 763,738 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 21.3% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 788,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group grew its stake in Kenvue by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 67,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,859,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

